M & B Engineering shares see a flat listing at ₹385 on the NSE and trade range-bound thereafter

M & B Engineering shares saw a flat listing at ₹385 on the NSE on Wednesday. The shares, though, declined slightly post listing; however, they recovered too.

M & B Engineering share price movement

M & B Engineering's share price got listed at ₹385 on the NSE on Wednesday at par with the upper end of the IPO price. M & B Engineering's IPO price band had been set at ₹385.

The M & B Engineering shares post listing, however, saw a decline, though they also recovered . Overall, the M & B Engineering shares remained range-bound thereafter between highs of ₹407.60 and lows of ₹373.50.