Subscribe

M & B Engineering shares see a flat listing at ₹385 on the NSE and trade range-bound thereafter

M & B Engineering shares saw a flat listing at 385 on the NSE on Wednesday. The share price remained rangebound thereafter

Ujjval Jauhari
Published6 Aug 2025, 10:10 AM IST
Advertisement
M & B Engineering shares see a flat listing
M & B Engineering shares see a flat listing (Pixabay)

M & B Engineering shares saw a flat listing at 385 on the NSE on Wednesday. The shares, though, declined slightly post listing; however, they recovered too.

Advertisement

M & B Engineering share price movement 

M & B Engineering's share price got listed at 385 on the NSE on Wednesday at par with the upper end of the IPO price. M & B Engineering's IPO price band had been set at 385. 

The M & B Engineering shares post listing, however, saw a decline, though they also recovered . Overall, the M & B Engineering shares remained range-bound thereafter between highs of 407.60 and lows of 373.50.

more to come. 

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsM & B Engineering shares see a flat listing at ₹385 on the NSE and trade range-bound thereafter
Read Next Story