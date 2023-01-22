M-cap of 4 out of top 10 biggies add ₹82,481 cr last week; HDFC Bank top gainer3 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 11:13 AM IST
HDFC Bank witnessed the most buying post Q3 results, while Adani Total Gas, Infosys and HDFC were also among gainers.
Four of the top 10 biggies in terms of market capitalisation on BSE cumulatively added nearly ₹82,481 crore in the week between January 16 to 20. HDFC Bank witnessed the most buying post-Q3 results, while Adani Total Gas, Infosys, and HDFC were also among the gainers. However, heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) recorded erosion in market valuation.
