Among the laggards, FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever (HUL) took the most beating with the company's market cap declining by ₹17,246 crore to ₹5,98,758.09 crore. HUL was in focus due to its Q3 earnings as well. The company posted an 11.6% YoY growth in standalone PAT to ₹2,505 crore in Q3FY23, while revenue stood at ₹14,986 crore in Q3FY23 up by 16% YoY.