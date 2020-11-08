Home >Markets >Stock Markets >M-cap of nine of top-10 most valued firms zooms over 2.30 lakh crore
FILE PHOTO: People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File photo (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File photo (REUTERS)

M-cap of nine of top-10 most valued firms zooms over 2.30 lakh crore

1 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2020, 10:42 AM IST PTI

NEW DELHI : The combined market valuation of nine of the top-10 most valued companies zoomed by 2,30,219.82 crore last week, with HDFC twins leading the pack.

During the last week, Sensex soared 2,278.99 points or 5.75 per cent.

Barring Reliance Industries Ltd, the country's most valued firm, all nine companies witnessed rise in their market valuation for the trading week closed on Friday.

The market capitalisation of HDFC Bank jumped by 68,430.18 crore to 7,19,948.29 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer among the most valued companies.

The valuation of HDFC zoomed by 38,484.05 crore to reach 3,83,771.94 crore and that of ICICI Bank gained 34,892.98 crore to 3,05,629.04 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's market cap jumped by 33,649.7 crore to 3,39,980.79 crore and Infosys added 22,489.7 crore to take its valuation to 4,74,242.93 crore.

The mcap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose by 16,285.35 crore to 10,16,239.59 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation rose by 8,810.72 crore to 2,45,363.69 crore and Hindustan Unilever gained by 5,169.03 crore to reach 4,92,067.57 crore.

Also, HCL Technologies added 2,008.11 crore to 2,30,824.35 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Reliance Industries tanked by 17,141.77 crore to 13,72,017.43 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL retained the most valued company tag followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and HCL Technologies.

