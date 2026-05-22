M R Maniveni IPO Day 1: Issue booked 65% so far, NIIs steal the show. Check GMP, key details to know

The M R Maniveni Foods initial public offering (IPO) began on Friday, 22 May, and will end on Tuesday, 26 May. M R Maniveni Foods IPO price band is set at ₹51 to ₹52 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 per share.
Investors can bid for a minimum of 2,000 equity shares, with the option to acquire additional shares in increments of 2,000.
Retail investors must subscribe to a minimum of 2 lots (4,000 shares), which equates to a base investment of ₹2.08 lakh at the higher end of the price range. For high-net-worth investors, the minimum investment is 3 lots (6,000 shares), totalling ₹3.12 lakh.
MR Maniveni Foods operates in the food products sector and is seeking funding primarily for expansion and growth. The company concentrates on providing safe, high-quality, and hygienically prepared food items to meet a variety of consumer tastes.
It prioritises modern processing methods, robust supply chain practices, and stringent quality control to ensure consistent flavour and nutrition across its product range.
The product lineup is centred on Urad Dal and Toor Dal.
M R Maniveni Foods IPO GMP is ₹0, indicating shares are trading at the issue price of ₹52 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
The IPO aims to raise ₹27.04 crore, with the proceeds earmarked for the company’s growth and expansion plans. Capital Square Advisors is acting as the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Bigshare Services has been appointed as the registrar. CapitalSquare Financial Services will serve as the market maker for the IPO.
M R Maniveni Foods IPO subscription status was 65% on day 1, so far. The retail portion was subscribed to at 68%, the NII portion was booked at 1.03x, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 31% bidding.
The company has received bids for 22,50,000 shares against 34,70,000 shares on offer at 14:25 IST, according to chittorgarh.com
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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