M R Maniveni IPO Day 1: Issue booked 65% so far, NIIs steal the show. Check GMP, key details to know

The M R Maniveni Foods initial public offering (IPO) began on Friday, 22 May, and will end on Tuesday, 26 May. M R Maniveni Foods IPO price band is set at ₹51 to ₹52 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 per share.
Investors can bid for a minimum of 2,000 equity shares, with the option to acquire additional shares in increments of 2,000.
Retail investors must subscribe to a minimum of 2 lots (4,000 shares), which equates to a base investment of ₹2.08 lakh at the higher end of the price range. For high-net-worth investors, the minimum investment is 3 lots (6,000 shares), totalling ₹3.12 lakh.
MR Maniveni Foods operates in the food products sector and is seeking funding primarily for expansion and growth. The company concentrates on providing safe, high-quality, and hygienically prepared food items to meet a variety of consumer tastes.
It prioritises modern processing methods, robust supply chain practices, and stringent quality control to ensure consistent flavour and nutrition across its product range.
The product lineup is centred on Urad Dal and Toor Dal.
M R Maniveni Foods IPO GMP is ₹0, indicating shares are trading at the issue price of ₹52 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
The IPO aims to raise ₹27.04 crore, with the proceeds earmarked for the company’s growth and expansion plans. Capital Square Advisors is acting as the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Bigshare Services has been appointed as the registrar. CapitalSquare Financial Services will serve as the market maker for the IPO.
M R Maniveni Foods IPO subscription status was 65% on day 1, so far. The retail portion was subscribed to at 68%, the NII portion was booked at 1.03x, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 31% bidding.
The company has received bids for 22,50,000 shares against 34,70,000 shares on offer at 14:25 IST, according to chittorgarh.com
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