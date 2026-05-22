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M R Maniveni IPO Day 1: Issue booked 65% so far, NIIs steal the show. Check GMP, key details to know

M R Maniveni Foods IPO commenced on 22 May and ended on 26 May, with a price range of 51 to 52 per share. It aims to raise 27.04 crore for growth. The subscription status was 65% on day 1, with retail at 68%.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published22 May 2026, 02:33 PM IST
M R Maniveni Foods IPO commenced on May 22 and ends on May 26, with a price range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>51 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>52 per share.
M R Maniveni Foods IPO commenced on May 22 and ends on May 26, with a price range of ₹51 to ₹52 per share.
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The M R Maniveni Foods initial public offering (IPO) began on Friday, 22 May, and will end on Tuesday, 26 May. M R Maniveni Foods IPO price band is set at 51 to 52 per equity share, with a face value of 10 per share.

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Investors can bid for a minimum of 2,000 equity shares, with the option to acquire additional shares in increments of 2,000.

Retail investors must subscribe to a minimum of 2 lots (4,000 shares), which equates to a base investment of 2.08 lakh at the higher end of the price range. For high-net-worth investors, the minimum investment is 3 lots (6,000 shares), totalling 3.12 lakh.

MR Maniveni Foods operates in the food products sector and is seeking funding primarily for expansion and growth. The company concentrates on providing safe, high-quality, and hygienically prepared food items to meet a variety of consumer tastes.

It prioritises modern processing methods, robust supply chain practices, and stringent quality control to ensure consistent flavour and nutrition across its product range.

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The product lineup is centred on Urad Dal and Toor Dal.

M R Maniveni Foods IPO GMP today

M R Maniveni Foods IPO GMP is 0, indicating shares are trading at the issue price of 52 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

M R Maniveni Foods IPO details

The IPO aims to raise 27.04 crore, with the proceeds earmarked for the company’s growth and expansion plans. Capital Square Advisors is acting as the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Bigshare Services has been appointed as the registrar. CapitalSquare Financial Services will serve as the market maker for the IPO.

M R Maniveni Foods IPO subscription status

M R Maniveni Foods IPO subscription status was 65% on day 1, so far. The retail portion was subscribed to at 68%, the NII portion was booked at 1.03x, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 31% bidding.

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The company has received bids for 22,50,000 shares against 34,70,000 shares on offer at 14:25 IST, according to chittorgarh.com

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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