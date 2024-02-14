Shares of Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services hit back-to-back 52-week highs after the penny stock turned ex-split and ex-bonus last week. On Wednesday, February 14, shares of Maagh Advertising touched ₹17.95 apiece on the BSE .

The stock turned ex-split in the ratio of 1:10 and ex-bonus for 4:1 issue on February 5. Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltd. had the last split the face value of its shares from ₹10 to Re 1 in 2024.

Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services was incorporated in 2013 and is an advertising agency primary offering creative and media services. The company offers a complete range of designing, media and printing services. Its services include media planning, concept development, print advertisements, outdoor advertisements, logo design and packaging design.

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!