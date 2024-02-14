Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Penny stock hits back-to-back 52-week high after turning ex-split, ex-bonus; do you own?

Penny stock hits back-to-back 52-week high after turning ex-split, ex-bonus; do you own?

Livemint

  • Shares of Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services hit back-to-back 52-week highs after the penny stock turned ex-split and ex-bonus last week.

Penny stock Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services hit back-to-back 52 week highs

Shares of Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services hit back-to-back 52-week highs after the penny stock turned ex-split and ex-bonus last week. On Wednesday, February 14, shares of Maagh Advertising touched 17.95 apiece on the BSE.

The stock turned ex-split in the ratio of 1:10 and ex-bonus for 4:1 issue on February 5. Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltd. had the last split the face value of its shares from 10 to Re 1 in 2024.

Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services was incorporated in 2013 and is an advertising agency primary offering creative and media services. The company offers a complete range of designing, media and printing services. Its services include media planning, concept development, print advertisements, outdoor advertisements, logo design and packaging design.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.