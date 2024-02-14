Shares of Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services hit back-to-back 52-week highs after the penny stock turned ex-split and ex-bonus last week. On Wednesday, February 14, shares of Maagh Advertising touched ₹17.95 apiece on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The stock turned ex-split in the ratio of 1:10 and ex-bonus for 4:1 issue on February 5. Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltd. had the last split the face value of its shares from ₹10 to Re 1 in 2024.

Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services was incorporated in 2013 and is an advertising agency primary offering creative and media services. The company offers a complete range of designing, media and printing services. Its services include media planning, concept development, print advertisements, outdoor advertisements, logo design and packaging design. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

