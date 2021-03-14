M-cap of eight of top 10 most valued firms jump Rs72,442 crore

During the holiday-shortened last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark index gained 386.76 points or 0.78%.

1 min read . 01:00 PM IST

PTI

Reliance Industries and State Bank of India were the only two companies from the top 10 list that witnessed erosion from their market capitalisation for the week ended Friday