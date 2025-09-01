Macau Gaming Revenue Meets Estimate on Summer Holiday Boost

(Bloomberg) -- Macau’s gaming revenue rose 12.2% in August, roughly meeting analyst expectations as the world’s biggest gambling hub wraps up its best-performing post-Covid summer off the bat of entertainment offerings that keep luring visitors.

Gross gaming revenue reached 22.2 billion patacas ($2.8 billion) for the month, according to data released by the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau on Monday. The result was just above the median analyst estimate of a 12% year-on-year increase, and has returned to 91% of the pre-pandemic level in 2019.