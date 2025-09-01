Subscribe

Macau Gaming Revenue Meets Estimate on Summer Holiday Boost

Macau’s gaming revenue rose 12.2% in August, roughly meeting analyst expectations as the world’s biggest gambling hub wraps up its best-performing post-Covid summer off the bat of entertainment offerings that keep luring visitors.

Bloomberg
Published1 Sep 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Advertisement
Macau Gaming Revenue Meets Estimate on Summer Holiday Boost
Macau Gaming Revenue Meets Estimate on Summer Holiday Boost

(Bloomberg) -- Macau’s gaming revenue rose 12.2% in August, roughly meeting analyst expectations as the world’s biggest gambling hub wraps up its best-performing post-Covid summer off the bat of entertainment offerings that keep luring visitors.   

Advertisement

Gross gaming revenue reached 22.2 billion patacas ($2.8 billion) for the month, according to data released by the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau on Monday. The result was just above the median analyst estimate of a 12% year-on-year increase, and has returned to 91% of the pre-pandemic level in 2019. 

Key Insights

Market Performance

Read More

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

 
 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMacau Gaming Revenue Meets Estimate on Summer Holiday Boost
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks