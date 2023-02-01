Macau Is Back, Baby. But Choose Your Stock Bets Wisely.

VIP gamblers used to generate more than 70% of Macau’s total gambling revenue, but their importance was already declining—in 2019, they accounted for less than half. Their significance will likely drop even further: Macau wants to reduce its reliance on gambling while China wants to stop capital outflows through illicit channels. Macau casinos have been pushing to attract “premium mass" customers. The definition varies from casino to casino, but usually such gamblers make bigger wagers than normal visitors—without needing credit from casinos themselves, or from junkets. Tighter capital controls in China, however, may still affect such high-stake gamblers’ ability to splash cash.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}