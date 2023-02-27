Macfos IPO: Latest GMP as all eyes on shares listing this week after allotment
- Macfos IPO was oversubscribed 193.87 times by the last date of the SME public issue
The three-day long initial public offering (IPO) of Macfos Ltd witnessed strong demand from retail investors and NIIs during its open period of Friday, February, 17, 2023 till Tuesday, February 21, 2023. The finalisation of the basis of the share allotment has been announced and now all eyes are on the company's shares listing which is scheduled for this week.
