Macfos IPO: Latest GMP as all eyes on shares listing this week after allotment

The price band of the issue had been fixed at ₹96 to ₹102 per share. The IPO aimed to raise about ₹23.7 crore with an NII quota of 15%, QIB of 50%, and a retail quota of 35%. The Issue was Lead Managed by Hem Securities Ltd. The Macfos IPO was oversubscribed 193.87 times with 268.45x bid seen in the retail category, 21.60 times in the qualified institutional buyers category, and 659.99 times in the non-institutional investors category.

