Mach Conferences and Events share price lists with strong 33.33% premium at ₹300 on the BSE SME. Slips 5% thereafter

  • Mach Conferences and Events share price listed with strong 33.33% premium over the issue price at 300 on the BSE SME on Wednesday. The subscription status and GMP had indicated towards strong listing gains . Check details

Ujjval Jauhari
Published11 Sep 2024, 10:06 AM IST
Trade Now
Mach Conferences and Events share price lists with strong premium on BSE SME
Mach Conferences and Events share price lists with strong premium on BSE SME

Mach Conferences and Events share price lists with strong 33.33% premium on the BSE SME on Wednesday.

The Mach Conferences and Events share price thereafter corrected 5% to 285 thereafter.

The price band for Mach Conferences and Events IPO stood at at 214-225 per share. The issue opened for bidding by investors on 4th of September 2024 and closed on 6th of September 2024.

Also Read | Northern Arc Capital IPO: Price band set at ₹249-263 per share; details here

The subscription responses received by Mach Conferences and Event IPO and Grey market premiums had been indicating for strong listing gains by Mach Conferences and Event share price.

Also Read | Kross Limited IPO: GMP, Subscription status, key dates. Apply or not?

The Mach Conferences and Events IPO had been subscribed 196.70 times by September 6, 2024 (Day 3), It had ben subscribed 136.49 times in the retail category, 146.66 subscribers in the QIB category, and 403.69 times subscribed in the NII category.

Also Read | SPP Polymer IPO Day1 : Check for Subscription status, GMP, key dates
Also Read | P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO: Here are 10 key risks from the RHP you should know

According to investorgain.com, the grey market premium, or Mach Conferences and Events IPO GMP, was +145. This indicated that Kross shares were being sold on the Grey market at a premium of 145.

The estimated listing price of Mach Conferences and Event shares was 370 per share, which represents a 64.44% premium over the 225 IPO price, given the upper end of the IPO pricing range and the current premium in the secondary market.

Established in 2004, Mach Conferences and Events Limited provides a wide array of tailored services to the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) and events industry.

The Mach Conferences and Events IPO was a book built issue worth 125.28 crores. The issue comprised of fresh issue of 22.29 lakh shares aggregating to 50.15 crores and also had an offer for sale component with 33.39 lakh shares aggregating to 75.13 crores being part of offer for sale.

The Mach Conferences & Events IPO's book running lead manager was Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd, while the registrar is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Sep 2024, 10:06 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMach Conferences and Events share price lists with strong 33.33% premium at ₹300 on the BSE SME. Slips 5% thereafter

Most Active Stocks

Tata Motors

978.85
10:27 AM | 11 SEP 2024
-56.6 (-5.47%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

290.65
10:27 AM | 11 SEP 2024
-5 (-1.69%)

Tata Steel

149.30
10:27 AM | 11 SEP 2024
-0.15 (-0.1%)

Indian Oil Corporation

174.35
10:26 AM | 11 SEP 2024
-1.2 (-0.68%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Prism Johnson

224.45
10:13 AM | 11 SEP 2024
15.75 (7.55%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,666.90
10:13 AM | 11 SEP 2024
184.5 (7.43%)

Suzlon Energy

81.95
10:13 AM | 11 SEP 2024
3.9 (5%)

JM Financial

129.35
10:13 AM | 11 SEP 2024
4.4 (3.52%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,820.00-1,540.00
    Chennai
    71,820.00-1,490.00
    Delhi
    73,920.00460.00
    Kolkata
    73,070.00-240.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue