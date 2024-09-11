Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Mach Conferences and Events share price lists with strong 33.33% premium at 300 on the BSE SME. Slips 5% thereafter

Mach Conferences and Events share price lists with strong 33.33% premium at ₹300 on the BSE SME. Slips 5% thereafter

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Mach Conferences and Events share price listed with strong 33.33% premium over the issue price at 300 on the BSE SME on Wednesday. The subscription status and GMP had indicated towards strong listing gains . Check details

Mach Conferences and Events share price lists with strong premium on BSE SME

Mach Conferences and Events share price lists with strong 33.33% premium on the BSE SME on Wednesday.

The Mach Conferences and Events share price thereafter corrected 5% to 285 thereafter.

The price band for Mach Conferences and Events IPO stood at at 214-225 per share. The issue opened for bidding by investors on 4th of September 2024 and closed on 6th of September 2024.

The subscription responses received by Mach Conferences and Event IPO and Grey market premiums had been indicating for strong listing gains by Mach Conferences and Event share price.

The Mach Conferences and Events IPO had been subscribed 196.70 times by September 6, 2024 (Day 3), It had ben subscribed 136.49 times in the retail category, 146.66 subscribers in the QIB category, and 403.69 times subscribed in the NII category.

According to investorgain.com, the grey market premium, or Mach Conferences and Events IPO GMP, was +145. This indicated that Kross shares were being sold on the Grey market at a premium of 145.

The estimated listing price of Mach Conferences and Event shares was 370 per share, which represents a 64.44% premium over the 225 IPO price, given the upper end of the IPO pricing range and the current premium in the secondary market.

Established in 2004, Mach Conferences and Events Limited provides a wide array of tailored services to the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) and events industry.

The Mach Conferences and Events IPO was a book built issue worth 125.28 crores. The issue comprised of fresh issue of 22.29 lakh shares aggregating to 50.15 crores and also had an offer for sale component with 33.39 lakh shares aggregating to 75.13 crores being part of offer for sale.

The Mach Conferences & Events IPO's book running lead manager was Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd, while the registrar is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
