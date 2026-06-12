Mach Travel Solutions share price jumps 6% after promoter's stake raise move

Mach Travel Solutions shares jumped 6% on Friday, 12 June, after promoter and Director Amit Bhatia increased his stake in the company through a series of open market purchases.
According to exchange disclosures, Bhatia acquired a total of 2.33 lakh equity shares between 2 June and 10 June for an aggregate consideration of around ₹3.5 crore. Following the transactions, his shareholding in the company increased to 1.40 crore shares, representing 66.71% of the total equity, from 65.60% earlier.
The latest acquisition involved the purchase of 34,800 shares worth ₹52.08 lakh on 10 June. Prior to that, Bhatia had acquired shares on multiple occasions through market purchases, signalling continued confidence in the company's prospects.
Promoter stake increases are often viewed positively by investors as they indicate management's conviction in the business and its future growth potential, according to experts.
Mach Travel Solutions reported a 17.1% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to ₹16.59 crore for the financial year ended 31 March 2026, compared with ₹14.16 crore in FY25. However, revenue from operations declined to ₹216.93 crore from ₹235.75 crore in the previous fiscal year.
The company's Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.
On a consolidated basis, net profit increased marginally to ₹15.06 crore in FY26 from ₹14.17 crore a year earlier. Profit attributable to the owners of the parent stood at ₹15.66 crore. Total consolidated income for the year came in at ₹233.29 crore, while total expenses stood at ₹213.38 crore.
Mach Travel Solutions share price today opened at ₹154 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹154.70 apiece, and an intraday low of ₹149.10 per share.
Over the past week, the stock has gained 10.6%, while its two-week return stands at nearly 12%.
The momentum has been even stronger over the medium term, with the stock rallying 39.5% over the last three months and rising 33.3% year to date. Despite a relatively modest gain of 5.5% over the past month, the broader trend remains positive, supported by robust earnings growth and recent promoter stake purchases, which have boosted investor confidence in the company's long-term
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