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Mach Travel Solutions share price jumps 6% after promoter's stake raise move

Mach Travel Solutions shares rose 6% after promoter Amit Bhatia raised his stake to 66.71% by acquiring 2.33 lakh shares for 3.5 crore. The company reported a 17.1% increase in standalone net profit, but operational revenue declined to 216.93 crore.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published12 Jun 2026, 11:18 AM IST
Mach Travel Solutions share price jumps 6% after promoter's stake raise move
Mach Travel Solutions share price jumps 6% after promoter's stake raise move(Pixabay)
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Mach Travel Solutions shares jumped 6% on Friday, 12 June, after promoter and Director Amit Bhatia increased his stake in the company through a series of open market purchases.

According to exchange disclosures, Bhatia acquired a total of 2.33 lakh equity shares between 2 June and 10 June for an aggregate consideration of around 3.5 crore. Following the transactions, his shareholding in the company increased to 1.40 crore shares, representing 66.71% of the total equity, from 65.60% earlier.

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The latest acquisition involved the purchase of 34,800 shares worth 52.08 lakh on 10 June. Prior to that, Bhatia had acquired shares on multiple occasions through market purchases, signalling continued confidence in the company's prospects.

Promoter stake increases are often viewed positively by investors as they indicate management's conviction in the business and its future growth potential, according to experts.

Mach Travel Solutions reported a 17.1% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to 16.59 crore for the financial year ended 31 March 2026, compared with 14.16 crore in FY25. However, revenue from operations declined to 216.93 crore from 235.75 crore in the previous fiscal year.

The company's Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of 0.50 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

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On a consolidated basis, net profit increased marginally to 15.06 crore in FY26 from 14.17 crore a year earlier. Profit attributable to the owners of the parent stood at 15.66 crore. Total consolidated income for the year came in at 233.29 crore, while total expenses stood at 213.38 crore.

Mach Travel Solutions share price today

Mach Travel Solutions share price today opened at 154 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 154.70 apiece, and an intraday low of 149.10 per share.

Over the past week, the stock has gained 10.6%, while its two-week return stands at nearly 12%.

The momentum has been even stronger over the medium term, with the stock rallying 39.5% over the last three months and rising 33.3% year to date. Despite a relatively modest gain of 5.5% over the past month, the broader trend remains positive, supported by robust earnings growth and recent promoter stake purchases, which have boosted investor confidence in the company's long-term

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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