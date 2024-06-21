Macquarie recommends private banks; upgrades Kotak, City Union Bank, and 2 more; downgrades SBI and 3 others
Macquarie advises sticking with private sector banks in India and avoiding PSUs, NBFCs, insurance, and fintechs. It upgrades Kotak Bank and City Union Bank, and downgrades SBI and NBFCs. SBI Life upgraded. Pair trades suggested. Private banks are expected to have healthy ROEs in the 16-18% range.
Global brokerage house Macquarie, in a recent report, has advised investors that in the Indian financial space 'stick with private sector banks; avoid PSUs, NBFCs, insurance, fintechs.'
