‘’The recent price action indicates the corrective tone to continue in Nifty, after the failed attempt to surpass the hurdle at 19,650. And, a decisive break of the recent swing low i.e. 19,300 may push the index to 19,100. Besides, we are eyeing 43,850 in the banking index as the next key support, which could prompt some recovery. Meanwhile, traders should focus more on risk management citing mixed signals and staying stock-specific,'' said Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking.