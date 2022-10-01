OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Macro hedge funds turn in banner year in volatile market

Hedge funds that bet on macroeconomic shifts have been a rare bright spot in a dismal market, racking up their highest returns in years on the back of some of the biggest interest-rate and currency moves in decades.

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout