Macro hedge funds turn in banner year in volatile market
01 Oct 2022
Biggest interest-rate and currency moves in decades fuel gains after years of subpar returns
Hedge funds that bet on macroeconomic shifts have been a rare bright spot in a dismal market, racking up their highest returns in years on the back of some of the biggest interest-rate and currency moves in decades.