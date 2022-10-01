Macro hedge funds turn in banner year in volatile market

Westport, Conn.-based Bridgewater Associates, the world’s biggest hedge fund with about $150 billion under management, is on pace to notch its best year since 2010; its flagship hedge fund, Pure Alpha, gained 32.7% after fees through Sept. 23 in the share class allowing for higher volatility, said people familiar with the firm. Investors said gains came from bets including bullish commodities positioning coming into the year that benefited from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, bets early in the year that rate increases in the U.S. would come in faster or to a higher level than widely expected, currency trades and bearish equities positioning.