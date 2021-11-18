Macrotech Developers approves issue price of 1,170 per share for QIP

“The board in its meeting determined and approved the issue price of ₹1,170 per Equity Share (including a premium of ₹1,160 per Equity Share), which is at a discount of 1.24 % (i.e. ₹14.70 per Equity Share) to the floor price of ₹1,184.70 per Equity Share determined as per the formula prescribed," the company announced in an exchange filing.