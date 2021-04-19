Macrotech Developers shares lists at 10% discount to the issue price

The initial public offering (IPO) of Macrotech Developers, aimed to raise ₹2,500 crore through fresh issue of shares, had opened on April 7, 2021 and closed on April 9, 2021. Formerly known as Lodha developers, the real estate company's issue price was fixed at ₹483- ₹486 per share. The company plans to use proceeds from the IPO to reduce debt and acquire land and development rights.