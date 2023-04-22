Macrotech Developers Q4 earnings: PAT up 38% YoY, Board declares 1:1 bonus issue and dividend of 20%

“Lodha’s ability to reward its shareholders alongside growth is another of its unique strength. I am happy to share that we have commenced paying dividend from this year. Our board took note of the robust performance and decided to reward shareholders by way of a 1:1 bonus issue as well as dividend INR 2/ share (pre-bonus). As communicated earlier, as per our dividend policy, we intend to pay 15% to 20% of our PAT as dividend (subject to remaining below our internal debt ceiling). Lodha continues to demonstrate unique ability to generate surplus operating cash flow alongside substantial growth. This has enabled us to reduce our net debt by INR 2,229 crores to INR 7,071 crores in FY23 of which reduction of INR 971 crores was achieved in Q4FY23. Company also was able to bring down interest costs significantly during the year despite 250 bps increase in policy rates: average cost of debt for Lodha has come down by ~70 bps during the year to 9.8%. Lodha intends to continue to further reduce its net debt in FY24, focusing on going continually below our stated ceiling," Abhishek Lodha further added.