Macrotech Developers raises ₹3,281 crore via QIP. Details here
Macrotech Developers QIP had opened on 4th March 2024 and it ended on 7th March 2024 i.e. today
Indian realty major Macrotech Developers Ltd has raised ₹3,281 crore through the issuance of shares to qualified institutional buyers. The money raised through the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) is aimed at repaying the company debt, acquiring land, and covering other expenses. The Macrotech Developers QIP opened on 4th March 2024 and ended on 7th March 2024.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started