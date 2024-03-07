Macrotech Developers raises 3,281 crore via QIP. Details here

Indian realty major Macrotech Developers Ltd has raised ₹3,281 crore through the issuance of shares to qualified institutional buyers. The money raised through the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) is aimed at repaying the company debt, acquiring land, and covering other expenses. The Macrotech Developers QIP opened on 4th March 2024 and ended on 7th March 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Qualified Institutional Buyers who invested in Macrotech Developers in the current offer include Nomura Funds Ireland Public Limited, GQG Partners, HDFC Life Insurance, and Invesco Funds.

Informing Indian stock market exchanges about the money raised, Macrotech Developers said, "Please note that the Committee for Fund Raise of the board of directors of the Company (“Committee") has, at its meeting held today i.e., March 7, 2024, approved the allotment of 2,98,89,353 Equity Shares of face value ₹10 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of ₹1,098 per Equity Share (including a premium of ₹1,088 per Equity Share) against the floor price of ₹1,129.48 per Equity Share, aggregating to ₹32,818.51 Million, pursuant to the Issue." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The Issue opened on March 4, 2024, and closed on March 7, 2024, and the same was intimated to you through our letters dated March 4, 2024 and March 7, 2024 respectively," the company added.

Under the allotment of Equity Shares in the Issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to ₹9,944.20 million, comprising 99,44,20,185 Equity Shares.

Macrotech Developers QIP details As mentioned above, the QIBs who invested in Macrotech Developers include Nomura Funds Ireland Public Limited, GQG Partners, HDFC Life Insurance, and Invesco Funds. Here we list out full details of these QIB's investment: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1] New World Fund INC: The share allotment committee allotted 15,47,212 company shares, which means the QIB invested ₹1,69,88,38,776 or ₹169.88 crore.

2] Stichthing Dep[ository APG: The share allotment committee allotted 26,82,017 company shares to this QIB, which means the institutional investor pumped ₹2,94,48,54,666 or ₹294.48 crore.

3] HDFC Life Insurance Company: The share allotment committee allotted 21,89,404 shares, which means the QIB invested ₹2,40,39,65,592 or ₹240.39 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4] Invesco Fund: The realty company allotted 64,14,509 company shares, which is around 21.46 percent of the total size of the QIP. Invesco has invested ₹7,04,31,30,882 or ₹704.31 crore.

5] Nomura Ireland Funds: The share allotment committee of the Macrotech Developers Ltd has allotted 21,41,518 company shares, which is 7.16 percent of the total size of this QIP offer. Net investment made by Nomura Ireland Fund in the company is ₹2,35,13,86,764 or ₹235.14 crore.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!