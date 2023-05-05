During today's closing session, Macrotech Developers, a large cap company, had a market cap of ₹43,186.64 Cr. The finest residential and commercial properties are offered by Lodha, India's top real estate developer, in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Bangalore, and London. For 1:1 bonus shares, the corporation has established a record date.

“With reference to our letter dated April 22, 2023, we had intimated recommendation of the Board, for issue of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1 new fully paid up equity share of ₹10 each for every existing 1 equity share of ₹10 each, subject to approval of shareholders through postal ballot. We wish to inform that the Company has fixed Friday, May 26, 2023 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining members eligible for bonus equity shares," said the Board of Directors of Macrotech Developers in a stock exchange filing.

During the quarter that ended in March 2023, Macrotech Developers reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹3,255.38 Cr, a decline of 5.50% YoY from ₹3,444.56 Cr in the corresponding period the previous year. According to the corporation, net income dropped to ₹3,271.71 Cr during Q4FY23 from ₹3,481.92 Cr during Q4FY22.

Its consolidated net expenses for the quarter under review were ₹2,630.52 Cr, which was 1.83% less than the ₹2,679.61 Cr recorded for the same quarter of FY22. Macrotech Developers' consolidated net profit rose by 38.70% year on year to ₹746.18 Cr in Q4FY23 from ₹538.02 Cr in Q4FY22. Macrotech Developers' EPS for the quarter that ended in March 2023 was ₹15.45 as opposed to ₹11.12 from the same period a year earlier.

In FY23, Lodha reported its highest annual pre-sales of INR 12,064 crores, with a rise of 34% year on year, while the March 2023 quarter saw pre-sales of ₹3,025 crore. Pre-sales EBITDA margins were 32% in FY23 and 31% in Q4 FY23. According to the company, in FY23, it added 12 projects totaling INR 19,800 crores GDV, bringing its net debt down by INR 2,229 to INR 7,071 crores. According to Lodha, Morningstar Sustainalytics placed it in the top 10 worldwide real estate companies in ESG during FY23.

The shares of Macrotech Developers closed on the NSE at ₹896.45 apiece level down by 1.07% from the previous close of ₹906.15. The company has also recommended a final dividend of ₹2 i.e. 20% per equity share of 10/- each for FY23.

