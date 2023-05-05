Macrotech Developers sets record date for 1:1 bonus shares2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 07:04 PM IST
During today's closing session, Macrotech Developers, a large cap company, had a market cap of ₹43,186.64 Cr.
During today's closing session, Macrotech Developers, a large cap company, had a market cap of ₹43,186.64 Cr. The finest residential and commercial properties are offered by Lodha, India's top real estate developer, in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Bangalore, and London. For 1:1 bonus shares, the corporation has established a record date.
