Macrotech Developers sets record date for 1:1 bonus shares

“With reference to our letter dated April 22, 2023, we had intimated recommendation of the Board, for issue of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1 new fully paid up equity share of ₹10 each for every existing 1 equity share of ₹10 each, subject to approval of shareholders through postal ballot. We wish to inform that the Company has fixed Friday, May 26, 2023 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining members eligible for bonus equity shares," said the Board of Directors of Macrotech Developers in a stock exchange filing.