comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Jul 31 2023 11:51:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.15 2.16%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 216.75 3.21%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 263.6 2.07%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 467.8 -0.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,648.35 0.22%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Lodha share price hits 52-week highs; should you buy the stock post-Q1 results?
Back

Lodha share price hits 52-week highs; should you buy the stock post-Q1 results?

 2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 10:50 AM IST Nishant Kumar

Lodha share price: Lodha shares hit their fresh 52-week highs. While Lodha's Q1 numbers were weak, brokerage firms largely remained positive about the stock, citing the company is on track to achieve its FY24 guidance.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services retained a 'buy' call on Lodha stock with an unchanged target price of ₹850, implying a 14 per cent upside potential. (Agencies)Premium
Motilal Oswal Financial Services retained a 'buy' call on Lodha stock with an unchanged target price of 850, implying a 14 per cent upside potential. (Agencies)

Macrotech Developers (Lodha) share price rose over 2 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high of 763.40 on BSE on Monday (July 31) as investors continued buying the stock after the company's impressive June-quarter pre-sales performance.

Lodha, on Thursday (July 27), reported its best-ever first quarter pre-sales performance at 3,350 crore and strong business development of nearly 12,000 crore. The stock rose 2.75 per cent in the following session on July 28.

However, the company's consolidated net profit for Q1FY24 fell to 179.2 crore from 271.3 crore year-on-year (YoY). Total income for the quarter stood at 1,671.8 crore, lower than the 2,675.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

While Lodha's Q1 numbers were weak, brokerage firms largely remained positive about the stock, citing the company is on track to achieve its FY24 guidance.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services retained a 'buy' call on the stock with an unchanged target price of 850, implying a 14 per cent upside potential.

"Lodha beat our pre-sales in Q1FY24 and remains on track to achieve its FY24 guidance. We keep our FY24 pre-sales estimate unchanged at 15,000 crore as we expect the company to exceed its pre-sales guidance of 14,500 crore," Motilal Oswal said.

"Lodha continues to deliver better-than-expected business development, which will entail further visibility on growth without losing focus on deleveraging. Our terminal growth rate of 4 per cent in our DCF-based methodology is the least it can achieve in the long term, leaving further headroom for re-rating," said the brokerage firm.

Motilal Oswal increased the company's revenue, EBITDA and PAT estimates by 13 per cent, 23 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively, for FY24 and 20 per cent, 26 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively, for FY25.

Nuvama Wealth Management maintained its buy call on the stock and raised the target price to 871 from 828 earlier.

"Lodha posted Q1FY24 pre-sales of nearly 3,350 crore (up 17 per cent year-on-year and 11 per cent quarter-on-quarter)—its best-ever in any Q1. The geographical diversification strategy is bearing fruit with new micro-markets clocking robust growth," said Nuvama.

"With the housing cycle turning, we expect the sales momentum to stay healthy. Pre-sales and cash flow trajectory would be key triggers in our view," Nuvama said.

ICICI Securities, on the other hand, downgraded the stock to a 'hold' from a 'buy' but raised the target price to 732 from 631, adjusted for a 1:1 bonus issue, after the 61 per cent increase in the company’s stock price in the last three months.

Lodha shares traded 1.42 per cent higher at 758.05 around 10:40 am.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 10:50 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout