Lodha share price hits 52-week highs; should you buy the stock post-Q1 results?2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 10:50 AM IST
Lodha share price: Lodha shares hit their fresh 52-week highs. While Lodha's Q1 numbers were weak, brokerage firms largely remained positive about the stock, citing the company is on track to achieve its FY24 guidance.
Macrotech Developers (Lodha) share price rose over 2 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high of 763.40 on BSE on Monday (July 31) as investors continued buying the stock after the company's impressive June-quarter pre-sales performance.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×