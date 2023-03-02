Macrotech Developers surges 24% after hitting a low on Feb 24; should you buy?
Real estate firm share prices rose 20% on Thursday. The company stock has been recommended by two brokerage firms
After hitting its 52-week low on February 24, Macrotech Developers shares have surged about 24 percent in last seven days. On Thursday, the company shares closed 20 percent higher at ₹1,014.35 on BSE. The real estate firm has also received a ‘buy’ rating from two brokerage firms, ie Sharekhan by BNP Paribas and Motilal Oswal. The bullish stance on Macrotech Developers has come in the wake of strong growth prospects of the real estate sector.
