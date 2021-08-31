Macrotech pips Godrej for the No. 2 spot in realty m-cap race

Macrotech has a 3,500-acre land bank for its industrial and warehousing business. The company has sold 255 acres already. While no sales concluded in the first quarter, a 22-acre land sale was done in July and a deal for another 40 acres is in advanced discussions. As of June 2021, its net debt stood at ₹12,500 crore, down 22% from fiscal year 2021. Collections were at ₹1,714 crore during the quarter.