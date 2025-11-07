Madhu Kela-backed FMCG stock sets board meeting date to declare Q2 results 2025, bonus shares

The board of directors of GRM Overseas Ltd is scheduled to meet on Thursday, November 13, 2025 to consider and approve Q2 results 2025, as per the company's announcement in an exchange filing.

The company announced that its board of directors will review a proposal for the declaration and recommendation of bonus equity shares, pending necessary approvals.

The Q1 FY26 results for the company show net sales of ₹334.4 crore and a net profit of ₹19.1 crore. For the entire fiscal year 2025, GRM Overseas experienced a net sales increase of 2.2%, reaching ₹1,374.2 crore, while net profit rose by 1% to ₹61.24 crore compared to the previous year.

The company showcases a strong return on equity of 16% and a return on capital employed of 14%, with a three-year average ROE of 20%, as per reports.

As per media reports, Singularity Equity Fund I, led by veteran investor Madhu Kela along with his son Yash Kela, has recently purchased 690,000 shares in the firm. According to BSE data, for the quarter that ended in September 2025, Singularity Equity Fund I possesses a 1.37% stake.

GRM Overseas share price today GRM Overseas share price today opened at ₹443.30 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹445.75 per share, and an intraday low of ₹429.80 apiece.

Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, said that GRM Overseas share prices are trading in a strong uptrend , where every minor dip is getting bought into, today, prices are trading with marginal cuts but overall bias remains positive with strong support around ₹420 and ₹470 - 480 as next resistance.

“GRM Overseas has delivered a major technical breakout from a 147-week-long cup-and-handle pattern around the ₹430 mark — a structure that reflects years of accumulation and base building. The breakout is backed by strong volume support, especially on the right side of the formation, indicating steady institutional participation,” said Anshul Jain, Head of Research, Lakshmishree.

The long-term setup looks robust, positioning the stock for a strong trending phase ahead. A sustained move above ₹430 could unlock a sharp upward trajectory, with potential targets near ₹700, comfortably surpassing the previous all-time high of ₹498, believes Jain.