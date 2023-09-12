Madhu Kela portfolio: Ace investor buys 3.91% stake in multibagger stock that has surged 150% in YTD2 min read 12 Sep 2023, 03:02 PM IST
Multibagger stock: Madhu Kela has been alloted shares of the company worth ₹66,93,73,320
Multibagger stock: Ace investor Madhu Kela has bought fresh stake in multibagger stock Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd. As per the latest exchange filing by the small-cap multibagger stock, Madhu Kela has been allotted 55,78,111 company shares from the share allotment committee of the company. The alloted these shares out of the 10,00,001 preferential shares issued by the company to raise ₹1,20,00,01,320 fund. These preferential shares were offered at ₹120 apiece. This means Madhu Kela has invested ₹66,93,73,320 in this multibagger stock.
