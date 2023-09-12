Multibagger stock: Ace investor Madhu Kela has bought fresh stake in multibagger stock Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd. As per the latest exchange filing by the small-cap multibagger stock, Madhu Kela has been allotted 55,78,111 company shares from the share allotment committee of the company. The alloted these shares out of the 10,00,001 preferential shares issued by the company to raise ₹1,20,00,01,320 fund. These preferential shares were offered at ₹120 apiece. This means Madhu Kela has invested ₹66,93,73,320 in this multibagger stock.

Multibagger stock informed Indian stock market exchanges about allotment of preferential shares to Madhu Kela citing, "Subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company and such other regulatory/ governmental authorities as may be required, the Board has approved to create, offer and issue up to 1,00,00,011 Equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/­ (Rupees One Only) each at an issue price of Rs. 120/- per equity shares on a preferential basis through private placement (Preferential Issue) to the persons/proposed allottee belonging to Non Promoter Category, in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under, Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 and SEBI LODR Regulations, on such terms and conditions as may be determined by the Board."

Madhu Kela shareholding

As per the latest exchange communication of the company, Madhu Kela has been alloted 55,78,111 company shares, which is 3.91 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. He got these shares out of the 10,00,001 preferential shares offered by the company in its latest fund raise drive. As these shares were offered at ₹120 per share, Mahdu Kela's total investment in the company in this fund raise initiative of the company stands at ₹66,93,73,320.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) share price history

This multibagger stock has delivered stellar return to its shareholders in post-Covid rebound. As per the Transformers and Rectifiers (India) share price history, this small-cap bottomed out at around ₹5.50 apiece levels and since then it has remained an ideal buy on dips stock for stock market investors. In last three years, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹5.50 apiece levels to ₹145 apiece levels, logging near 2,500 per cent rise in this time. In last one year, this multibagger stock has delivered over 250 per cent whereas in YTD time, the small-cap stock has delivered over 150 per cent return to its shareholders.

This multibagger stock is available for trade on both BSE and NSE. Its market cap is ₹1,902 crore and its current trade volume is around 59,88,000 and near 45 minutes of trade is still left in Tuesday deals. Its 52-week high is ₹157.70 whereas its 52-week low is ₹38.70 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.