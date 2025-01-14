Ace investor and stock picker Madhu Kela has recently added a new share is his portfolio. The ace investor has picked 33,79,834 shares in Indostar Capital Finance.

According to data available on BSE, the investor now owns 2.48 per cent stake, which is worth ₹83.8 crore. Other than Indostar Capital Finance, the ace investor has also picked up 1.6 per cent stake in Waaree Energies, worth ₹870.8 crore.

Madhusudan Kela, a well-known trend-spotting expert, has a portfolio of 11 stocks valued at ₹2,207 crore, according to Trendlyne.

Indostar Capital Finance stock and company performance Indostar Capital Finance share price rose over 2.2 per cent at ₹248.50 on Tuesday's trading session, against previous at ₹243.10 on Monday. The stock experienced a significant increase after the ace investor picked 2.48 per cent stake in the company.

Over the past six months, the stock has delivered a 7.49 per cent return, while its year-to-date return is an impressive 58.71 per cent. The company currently has a market capitalization of ₹3,621.75 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹343 and a low of ₹157.5.

In Q2, the NBFC highlighted a strong performance with a 27.9 per cent year-over-year increase in profit. The company demonstrated resilience with an 8.05 per cent growth in its topline, even as revenue declined compared to the prior quarter.

The results reveal a 13.11 per cent drop in quarterly revenue, accompanied by a slight 27.08 per cent rise in profit compared to the previous quarter. This underscores the company's effective cost management, with Selling, General, and Administrative expenses decreasing by 5.28 per cent quarter-over-quarter, despite a 24.68 per cent increase year-over-year.