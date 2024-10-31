Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Madhu Kela's wife Madhuri Kela picks Godavari Biorefineries shares worth 17 crore in a bulk deal

Madhu Kela's wife Madhuri Kela picks Godavari Biorefineries shares worth ₹17 crore in a bulk deal

Nishant Kumar

Godavari Biorefineries debuted on the stock market on October 30, witnessing significant bulk deals on the NSE, including 500,000 shares purchased by Madhuri Madhusudan Kela, wife of ace investor Madhusudan Kela.

Godavari Biorefineries made its stock market debut on Wednesday, October 30, and saw a flurry of bulk deals on the NSE. Notably, among the key transactions was a purchase by Madhuri Madhusudan Kela, wife of ace investor Madhusudan Kela, who acquired 500,000 shares of the company in a bulk deal.

Godavari Biorefineries share price closed at 343.90 on NSE on Wednesday, down 2.30 per cent with respect to the issue price of 352.

Bulk deals in Godavari Biorefineries

According to NSE data, Madhuri Kela bought 5,00,000 shares at an average price of 335.66 per share, aggregating to 16,78,30,000 or nearly 17 crore.

Besides, NK Securities Research Private Limited bought 3,02,207 shares at an average price of 335.68 and sold off the same number of shares at an average price of 335.85. Capri Global Capital offloaded 3,74,382 shares of Godavari Biorefineries at an average price of 327.98.

Godavari Biorefineries was listed at 308 apiece on NSE, a discount of 12.5 per cent over the issue price of 352. On the BSE, it listed at 310.55, down 11.78 per cent from the IPO price.

Godavari Biorefineries produces ethanol-derived chemicals. As of June 30, 2024, the company operates an integrated biorefinery with a 570 KLPD ethanol production capacity. As of March 31, 2024, it ranks as the world’s largest manufacturer of MPO by installed capacity, and stands as one of only two global producers of natural 1,3-butanediol and the sole Indian manufacturer of bio ethyl acetate.

Madhuri Madhusudan Kela's portfolio

According to Trendlyne, an equity research firm, by the end of September quarter, Madhuri Kela held significant stakes in IRIS Business Services (5.39 per cent), Niyogin Fintech (5.28 per cent) and Sangam India (4.86 per cent).

Shae held stakes over a per cent in Repro India (3.32 per cent), Rashi Peripherals (2.44 per cent), Unicommerce eSolutions (1.79 per cent), Samhi Hotels (1.70 per cent), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (1.65 per cent) and Kopran (1.04 per cent).

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

