Madhusudan Kela picks stake in this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock in Q3. Do you own?

Ace investor Madhusudan Kela has picked up a stake in Emkay Global Financial Services during the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3 FY26), showed the December quarter shareholding pattern filed by the company.

According to the latest data available on exchanges, Madhusudan Kela picked up 289,243 shares of Emkay Global in Q3, representing a 1.02% stake in the company. Retail investors often track the portfolio of marquee investors as it serves as indicators of potential opportunities in the market.

This is the first time Kela's name has appeared among the key shareholders of the company. Prior to this, the ace investors could have held a stake below 1% as companies are only required to release the names of those investors who own 1% or more in the company.

Kela, meanwhile, reduced stakes in Windsor Machines and Indostar Capital. According to data from Trendlyne, Madhusudan Kela holds 16 stocks with a net worth of over ₹2,604.5 crore.

Emkay also a Dolly Khanna portfolio stock Besides Madhusudan Kela, another marquee investor, Dolly Khanna, also holds a stake in the company. As per the Q3 FY26 filing, Dolly Khanna held 598,033 shares or 2.31% stake in Emkay Global.

This was slightly below 698,160 shares or a 2.73% stake held at the end of Q2 FY26, signalling profit-taking by Khanna.

Apart from Emkay Global, Trendlyne data suggests that Dolly Khanna has reduced stakes in five other stocks during Q3, including GHCL, Prakash Industries, Som Distilleries, Coffee Day Enterprises and Prakash Pipes.

Emkay Global share price trend The shares of Emkay Global have remained volatile in the last one year, shedding 5% during this period. Although in six months, the scrip has gained 8%.

Emkay Global has emerged as a multibagger stock on a longer time frame, delivering 287% gains in five years and 325% in 10 years, as per BSE data.