Prataap Snacks share price gained over a percent on Wednesday after ace investor Madhusudan Kela’s wife Mahi Madhusudan Kela purchased a stake in the company.

Mahi Madhusudan Kela together with Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd (AIIL) have acquired 46.87% stake in the snacks maker, a stock exchange filing showed.

Authum had informed that it acquired 127 equity shares of Prataap Snacks through an open offer at ₹865.66 per share, totalling ₹1,09,939. Earlier, it acquired 1,02,48,582 shares under the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) at ₹746 per share, amounting to ₹764.54 crore.

“... as of February 25, 2025, Authum has acquired 1,02,48,709 equity shares of Prataap Snacks, of which 127 equity shares were acquired by way of open offer and 1,02,48,582 equity shares were acquired under the Share Purchase Agreement, representing 42.33% of the voting share capital of Prataap Snacks,” a regulatory filing said.

Mahi Madhusudan Kela and Authum Investment & Infrastructure now together hold 1,13,48,582 Prataap Snacks shares, representing 46.87% stake in the company.

Mumbai-based investment firm, Authum Investment & Infrastructure had initially announced its intention to acquire Prataap Snacks in September 2024. The deal, which required regulatory approvals, including clearance from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), was finalized on 25 February 2025.

The acquisition includes 1,02,48,709 Prataap Snacks shares, making it an associate company of Authum.

The deal received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on December 31, 2024.

Meanwhile, Prataap Snacks also received requests from Peak XV Partners Growth Investments II, Peak XV Partners Growth Investment Holdings I and Sequoia Capital GFIV Mauritius Investments, part of Promoter and Promoter Group of the Company, seeking reclassification from the “Promoter / Promoter Group Category” to “Public Category”.

The request was pursuant to the execution of Share Purchase Agreement dated 26th September, 2024 between the above mentioned sellers and buyers, including Authum Investment and Infrastructure and Ms. Mahi Madhusudan Kela, and the Open Offer.

Prataap Snacks Stock Price Trend Prataap Snacks share price has gained 10% in one month, and has rallied 26% over the past six months. The small-cap stock is down 3% in one year, but has surged more than 38% in two years and 54% in the past five years.

At 12:10 PM, Prataap Snacks shares were trading 0.97% higher at ₹1,108.90 apiece on the BSE.