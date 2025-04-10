Mint Market

Madhusudan Kela's wife raises stake in THIS small-cap stock in Q4. Do you own?

Madhuri Kela increased her stake in Kopran Ltd to 1.46% during Q4FY25, showing confidence in the underperforming stock. Her holdings now exceed 12 crore. The company faces financial strain, with a 12.6% drop in net sales in December 2024, despite a recent stock price rebound.

Pranati Deva
Published10 Apr 2025, 11:52 AM IST
Madhusudan Kela’s wife raises stake in THIS small-cap stock in Q4. Do you own?

Ace investor Madhusudan Kela’s wife, Madhuri Madhusudan Kela, has increased her holding in small-cap pharmaceutical firm Kopran Ltd during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, signaling renewed confidence in the stock despite recent underperformance.

According to the company’s latest shareholding disclosures, Madhuri Kela held 7.04 lakh equity shares or a 1.46 percent stake in Kopran at the end of Q4FY25. This marks an increase from her 1.04 percent stake or 5 lakh shares in the preceding December 2024 quarter. The market value of her holding currently stands at over 12 crore.

Madhuri Kela first appeared on the company’s shareholder register in the March 2023 quarter. Under SEBI norms, listed companies are required to disclose names of shareholders holding 1 percent or more in each quarter.

Mumbai-headquartered Kopran is an integrated pharmaceutical manufacturer with a global footprint across formulations and APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients). Its manufacturing units hold approvals from regulators across continents, adding a layer of credibility to its product pipeline.

Other Developments

In a key structural move, Kopran’s board last month approved a merger of its promoter group entity, Kopran Laboratories Ltd, with the listed company. This proposed amalgamation is aimed at consolidating operations and optimizing synergies under the Companies Act, 2013. As of December 31, 2024, Kopran Laboratories had a net worth of 72.59 crore and revenues of 69.6 crore, while the listed parent reported a turnover of 457.24 crore for the same period (unaudited).

However, Kopran’s financial performance showed signs of strain. For the December 2024 quarter, net sales fell 12.6 percent year-on-year to 71.94 crore, while net profit declined nearly 13 percent to 7.41 crore.

Stock Price Trend

The stock has declined more than 37 percent over the past year. However, it managed to gain 4 percent in March 2025, breaking a losing streak that spanned five consecutive months. Prior to this rebound, the stock had dropped 8 percent in February, 13.8 percent in January, 2.5 percent in December, 24.3 percent in November, and 13.3 percent in October.

At present, the stock is trading at 175.45, which is still over 5 percent below its 52-week peak of 369.20 touched in September 2024. It had recently hit its 52-week low of 157 in March.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
First Published:10 Apr 2025, 11:52 AM IST
