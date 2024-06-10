Magenta Lifecare IPO share allotment to be finalised today: How to check status? A step-by-step guide
Investors can check Magenta Lifecare IPO allotment status through Cameo Corporate Services or BSE website. Refund process for non-allottees starts on June 11, 2024. Shares to be credited to demat accounts on the same day.
Magenta Lifecare IPO Allotment Update: After receiving a robust response from investors during the bidding period from June 5 to June 7, attention now turns to the allotment procedure for Magenta Lifecare.
