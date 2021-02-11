Magma Fincorp jumps 10% as Adar Poonawalla's Rising Sun to buy 60% stake in co

Mumbai: Shares of Magma Fincorp hit the 10% upper circuit od ₹93.40 on Thursday after Adar Poonawalla's Rising Sun announced it will acquire 60% stake in the company for ₹3,456 crore.

Magma Fincorp will allot 458 million shares to Rising Sun Holdings, and 35.71 million shares to Sanjay Chamria and Mayank Poddar, Magma and Poonawalla Finance, according to an exchange filing.

The preferential allotment represents 64.68% of MFL’s enhanced equity share capital after the issue. Rising Sun Holdings will hold 60% in the entity post-issuance, and the existing promoter group's stake will get reduced to 13.3%. The net worth of MFL will increase to over ₹6,300 crore, the statement said.

The deal has triggered an open offer under the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) takeover code to buy up to 26% stake from public shareholders. Separately, an open offer has been announced for acquiring up to 19,88,32,105 fully paid up equity shares, representing 26% of the expanded voting share capital of Magma Fincorp by Rising Sun Holdings together with Sanjay Chamria and Mayank Poddar. Assuming full acceptance in the open offer, the total consideration payable by the acquirer will be ₹1,391.82 crore.

Following the preferential issue, Rising Sun Holdings would be classified as the promoter of MFL. MFL and its subsidiaries shall be renamed and rebranded under the brand name “Poonawalla Finance", subject to regulatory approvals.

Analysts at Emkay Global Financial in a note said the stock has seen a sharp up move recently. "However, the concern is about the company’s overall asset quality profile, considering elevated credit costs of 350 basis points during December quarter as well as proposed restructured book of 5-6% of AUM".

"We await more clarity regarding the future business strategy of the new promoter group and their preferred areas of growth. Poonawalla Finance is already engaged in personal and business loans and the new business avenues as well, the brokerage has a hold rating on the stock".

Magma Fincorp is a non-deposit taking non-banking finance company (NBFC), offering a bouquet of financial products including commercial finance, agri finance, SME finance, mortgage finance and general insurance.





