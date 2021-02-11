Magma Fincorp jumps 10% as Adar Poonawalla's Rising Sun to buy 60% stake in co

The deal has triggered an open offer under the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) takeover code to buy up to 26% stake from public shareholders. Separately, an open offer has been announced for acquiring up to 19,88,32,105 fully paid up equity shares, representing 26% of the expanded voting share capital of Magma Fincorp by Rising Sun Holdings together with Sanjay Chamria and Mayank Poddar. Assuming full acceptance in the open offer, the total consideration payable by the acquirer will be ₹1,391.82 crore.