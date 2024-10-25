Magnificent Seven pushes tech-heavy Nasdaq higher: Nvidia rises 2%, Meta up 1% ahead of earnings week, Tesla gains 3%

  • The Nasdaq Composite reached a record high, rising 1.4 per cent as tech stocks drove the market. Major gains were seen in Nvidia, Amazon, and Tesla.

Riya R Alex
Published25 Oct 2024, 10:23 PM IST
The Nasdaq Composite hits record high due to tech stocks.
The Nasdaq Composite hits record high due to tech stocks.(REUTERS)

The Nasdaq Composite index surged to an all-time high on Friday, mainly driven by tech stocks ahead of their earnings week.

The Nasdaq Composite index gained 1.4 per cent, whereas the S&P 500 rose to a record high of 0.9 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5 per cent as of 10:11 am Eastern Time.

The market was boosted mainly by Magnificent Seven stocks, including Nvidia, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, and Netflix.

Nvidia shares rose about 2 per cent on Friday. Shares of Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, and Netflix rallied by more than 1 per cent.

Tesla's shares went up by 3.1 per cent, reporting a 22 per cent surge in the previous session after the announcement of Q3 results, projecting a strong sales forecast, reported Reuters.

 

Also Read | Tesla shares jump 19% after robust Q3 report, set to add $100bn in Mcap

Apple, Meta, and Microsoft are scheduled to release earnings next week, whereas Tesla released its earnings on October 23.

As the market opened on Friday, the Nasdaq Composite rose 97.1 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 18,512.577. The S&P 500 rose 16.9 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 5,826.75, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 103.2 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 42,477.51.

Treasury yields decline

Meanwhile, the Treasury yields dipped from this week's high. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note slipped to 4.19 per cent after hitting a high of 4.26 per cent earlier in the week.

 

Also Read | Wall Street today: US stocks rise as Treasury yields ease, Nasdaq surges over 1%

On Friday, Gold prices fell on profit booking after a recent rally.

Spot gold price has decreased by 0.4 per cent to $2,724.50 per ounce at 11:59 GMT.

Spot silver fell 1.4 per cent to $33.23 per ounce. Earlier this week, it had hit a 12-year-high of $34.87.

Also Read | Oil Falls as US Crude Stockpiles Rise, Cease-Fire Talks Progress

The oil prices went up on Friday with the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures gained 76 cents, or 1.02 per cent, to $75.14 a barrel at 12:14 GMT. The US West Texas Intermediate crude rose by 77 cents, or 1.1 per cent, at $70.96.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Oct 2024, 10:23 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMagnificent Seven pushes tech-heavy Nasdaq higher: Nvidia rises 2%, Meta up 1% ahead of earnings week, Tesla gains 3%

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics share price

272.55
03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
1.15 (0.42%)

Tata Steel share price

145.80
03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-3.2 (-2.15%)

Indusind Bank share price

1,041.55
03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-237.35 (-18.56%)

ITC share price

482.10
03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
10.25 (2.17%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,145.90
03:41 PM | 25 OCT 2024
21.4 (1.9%)

Coforge share price

7,730.80
03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
31.85 (0.41%)

Radico Khaitan share price

2,252.95
03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-41.35 (-1.8%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

13,930.15
03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-1133.9 (-7.53%)
More from 52 Week High

Glenmark Life Sciences share price

937.75
03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-101.65 (-9.78%)

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

372.35
03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-32.3 (-7.98%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

13,930.15
03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-1133.9 (-7.53%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

872.50
03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-66.5 (-7.08%)
More from Top Losers

Thermax share price

5,435.00
03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
256.95 (4.96%)

Laurus Labs share price

465.00
03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
19 (4.26%)

Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

97.70
03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
3.85 (4.1%)

Indian Hotels Company share price

691.55
03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
24.45 (3.67%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,475.00-620.00
    Chennai
    79,481.00-620.00
    Delhi
    79,633.00-620.00
    Kolkata
    79,485.00-620.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.