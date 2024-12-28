In 2023, the Magnificent Seven stocks—Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Tesla—proved their worth with substantial gains, dominating market movements. In 2024, their performance has continued to impress, further solidifying their significant influence on the market. Due to their massive market capitalizations, these stocks hold outsized influence on the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 indexes, driving broader market trends. Here’s a closer look at each of them: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Nvidia (NVDA) - +183.2% YTD

Nvidia has been a standout performer in 2024, with a massive 183.2% year-to-date (YTD) gain. The company continues to be the leader in AI and GPU technologies, benefiting from surging demand for AI-powered applications and its dominant position in the AI chip market. Nvidia's Q3 earnings exceeded Wall Street expectations, with a substantial increase in both earnings and revenue compared to last year.

However, the stock recently faced a 3% decline amid reports of an investigation in China for anti-monopoly violations. Despite this setback, Nvidia's growth prospects in the AI space remain robust, and it continues to be a key driver of the tech sector.

2.2. Amazon (AMZN) - +40.5% YTD

Amazon’s performance has been impressive, with its stock gaining 40.5% YTD. The e-commerce and cloud giant exceeded analyst expectations for its Q3 earnings, with adjusted earnings of $1.43 per share on $158.9 billion in sales. Amazon’s growth is being driven by its Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud business, but its innovation in AI through Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service offering foundation models from leading AI companies, has also boosted investor confidence. The company's ability to reclaim its 201.20 buy point reflects investor optimism about Amazon’s growth trajectory.

3. Apple (AAPL) - +26.0% YTD

Apple, while still a leader in the tech space, saw a 26% YTD gain. Despite strong quarterly earnings—$1.64 per share, a 12% increase year-over-year—the company offered weaker-than- expected sales guidance for the December quarter. The slow rollout of its iPhone 16 and the delay in widespread adoption of its AI features are seen as short-term headwinds. However, Apple's long-term dominance in the consumer electronics market, combined with its potential in AI, ensures that it remains one of the most influential stocks in the Magnificent Seven.

4. Meta Platforms (META) - +73.4% YTD

Meta, formerly Facebook, has seen a remarkable 73.4% YTD increase in its stock price. The company's focus on the metaverse and virtual reality (VR) platforms, as well as its growing presence in AI, has bolstered investor sentiment. Meta's shift towards AI-powered advertising and its investments in augmented and virtual reality technologies have contributed to its strong performance. The company’s ability to navigate through challenges and capitalize on AI-driven growth trends has made it a standout performer in 2024.

5. Microsoft (MSFT) - +14.7% YTD

Microsoft has also been a strong performer, though with a more modest 14.7% YTD gain compared to some of its peers. The company exceeded expectations in its Q1 earnings, posting earnings of $3.30 per share on $65.6 billion in sales, driven largely by the growth of its cloud computing business. However, its guidance for the current quarter fell slightly below analyst estimates, which tempered enthusiasm. Microsoft's continued strength in cloud computing and AI, particularly through its Azure platform, ensures it remains a critical player in the tech space.

6. Alphabet (GOOGL) - +22.7% YTD

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has seen a 22.7% YTD gain. Google's dominance in digital advertising and search remains a key driver of Alphabet's growth, while the company's investments in AI and machine learning technologies are expected to pay off in the coming years. Alphabet continues to innovate across various sectors, including cloud computing, AI, and autonomous vehicles, with its efforts to integrate AI into its search and advertising businesses showing promising results.

7. Tesla (TSLA) - +41.4% YTD