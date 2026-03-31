Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation's rights issue opens soon. Record date, entitlement ratio, other details

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation's rights issue will open later this month, giving eligible shareholders a chance to subscribe to additional shares. This is the first rights issue by the company and amounts to ₹14.09 crore.

In a rights issue, a company offers its existing shareholders a chance to buy more shares, usually at a discounted price. Investors have the option to also ignore the offer, but it may result in dilution of ownership.

The company's board earlier this month approved a rights issue of shares. The record date for the purpose of the rights issue was fixed as March 20, 2026, meaning that only those investors who held the shares as of the date will be eligible to participate in the corporate action.

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Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation rights issue details The small-cap stock has announced key timelines, including the rights issue size and entitlement ratio. Here's all you need to know:

1. Rights issue dates Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation rights issue will open on April 2 and close on April 30. The company has fixed April 29 as the last date of market renunciation. The deemed date of allotment is May 4, 2026, following which the equity shares are expected to be credited to demat accounts on May 5, 2026 and listed at the NSE and the BSE on May 6, 2026.

2. Issue price The small-cap company will issue fully paid-up equity shares having an issue price and face value of ₹10 each. The rights issue price is at a discount of almost 80% as against the last closing price of ₹49.80 on the BSE on Monday, March 30.

The full amount of the issue price, being ₹10/- per share, will be payable on application.

3. Total number of shares Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation is offering up to 1,40,91,896 rights equity shares of face value of ₹10 each, resulting in a rights issue size of ₹14.09 crore.

4. Rights entitlement The rights entitlement ratio is set at 1:1, meaning investors can get one right equity share for every fully paid-up equity share held by the eligible shareholders in the company as on the record date, with the right to renounce.

5. Objective of the issue Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation plans to use the funds raised from the rights issue for the following objectives: Reduce the other current financial liabilities by repaying part of our advances; Deposit any balance dues under the Scheme of Compromise & Arrangement; and General corporate purposes.

Following the completion of the rights issue, the outstanding shares of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation will rise to 2.81 crore from 1.40 crore.

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation share price trend Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation shares have remained on the back foot, shows data from BSE, as it has lost 11% in a year and 13% year-to-date (YTD). Meanwhile, in the last two years, the stock has lost 30%.