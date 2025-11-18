Mahamaya Lifesciences shares list at 2% premium, extends gains to hit 5% upper circuit; details here

Mahamaya Lifesciences shares made a tepid debut on the BSE SME on Tuesday, November 18, listing at a 2 per cent premium over the issue price of ₹114 amid weak market sentiment. The stock, however, extended gains and hit a 5 per cent upper circuit.

Mahamaya Lifesciences share price opened at ₹116 on the BSE, up 1.75 per cent from the issue price, and hit its 5 per cent upper circuit of ₹121.80. Around 12:20 pm, the SME stock traded 2 per cent up at ₹116.05. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.16 per cent down at 84,819.

Mahamaya Lifesciences IPO details The initial public offering (IPO) of Mahamaya Lifesciences opened for public subscription on Tuesday, November 11, and concluded on Thursday, November 13. The IPO was a combination of a fresh issue of 56,38,800 shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 5,40,000 shares.

The IPO was overall subscribed 1.6 times, with the retail portion subscribed to one time.

As per the RHP, Mahamaya Lifesciences specialises in the manufacturing of pesticide formulations and supplies bulk formulations catering to both Indian agrochemical companies and multinational corporations (MNCs).

It earned a profit of ₹3.75 crore in FY23, which rose to ₹5.22 crore in FY24 and to ₹12.94 crore in FY25. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, its profit was ₹4.10 crore.

Revenue from operations for FY23 was ₹137.1 crore, which increased to ₹161.6 crore in FY24 and ₹264.2 crore in FY25. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the company's revenue was ₹83 crore.

