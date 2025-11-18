Mint Market
Mahamaya Lifesciences shares list at 2% premium, extends gains to hit 5% upper circuit; details here

Mahamaya Lifesciences share price opened at 116 on the BSE, up 1.75 per cent from the issue price, and hit its 5 per cent upper circuit of 121.80. Around 12:20 pm, the SME stock traded 2 per cent up at 116.05. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.16 per cent down at 84,819.

Nishant Kumar
Updated18 Nov 2025, 12:26 PM IST
Mahamaya Lifesciences shares made a tepid debut, listing at a 2% premium over the issue price on Tuesday, November 18.
Mahamaya Lifesciences shares made a tepid debut on the BSE SME on Tuesday, November 18, listing at a 2 per cent premium over the issue price of 114 amid weak market sentiment. The stock, however, extended gains and hit a 5 per cent upper circuit.

Mahamaya Lifesciences IPO details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Mahamaya Lifesciences opened for public subscription on Tuesday, November 11, and concluded on Thursday, November 13. The IPO was a combination of a fresh issue of 56,38,800 shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 5,40,000 shares.

The IPO was overall subscribed 1.6 times, with the retail portion subscribed to one time.

As per the RHP, Mahamaya Lifesciences specialises in the manufacturing of pesticide formulations and supplies bulk formulations catering to both Indian agrochemical companies and multinational corporations (MNCs).

It earned a profit of 3.75 crore in FY23, which rose to 5.22 crore in FY24 and to 12.94 crore in FY25. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, its profit was 4.10 crore.

Revenue from operations for FY23 was 137.1 crore, which increased to 161.6 crore in FY24 and 264.2 crore in FY25. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the company's revenue was 83 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

 
 
