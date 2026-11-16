Mahanadi Coalfields IPO: Dividend king in the making? What top official says about Coal India arm's post-listing payouts

Mahanadi Coalfields' initial public offering (IPO) is all set to open for subscription this week. The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), through which its parent company, Coal India, plans to divest a 10% stake by selling up to 66.18 crore equity shares.

The Maharatna PSU has built a strong track record of rewarding shareholders through consistent dividend payouts. Coal India has completed 16 consecutive financial years of dividend distribution through FY2025-26.

With the Coal India subsidiary now heading for a stock market debut, Mahanadi Coalfields' dividend payout trend will remain in focus after IPO listing.

Mahanadi Coalfields dividend policy The company’s ability to pay dividends in the future will depend on its “financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, working capital requirements and capital expenditures and the terms of our financing arrangements”, as per Mahanadi Coalfields Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

Mahanadi Coalfields dividend history Over the last three financial years, Mahanadi Coalfields has paid cash dividends to Coal India, its parent company and sole shareholder at that time.

Financial year MCL dividend paid FY2023-24 ₹ 9,000 crore FY2024-25 ₹ 8,600 crore FY2025-26 ₹ 7,650 crore

After Mahanadi Coalfields IPO listing, public shareholders will become direct shareholders of the firm and any future cash payouts by MCL will be distributed among its eligible shareholders too, based on their stake holdings.

What does a top official say about Mahanadi Coalfields dividend trajectory? Mahanadi Coalfields is expected to generate net cash accruals of around ₹12,000 crore, of which approximately ₹3,000 crore would be for capital expenditure, Mukesh Agarwal, Coal India Director (Finance), said in an exclusive CNBC TV-18 interview. He also hinted that the remaining amount could be available for distribution to shareholders.

About Mahanadi Coalfields IPO Mahanadi Coalfields IPO is an offer for sale where its promoter, Coal India, will divest a 10% stake by selling up to 66.18 crore equity shares. The IPO will open for subscription on November 19 and conclude on November 23. The company has fixed a price band of ₹129-136 per share for its ₹8,981-crore initial public offering.