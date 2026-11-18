Mahanadi Coalfields IPO: Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL), a subsidiary of Coal India, is set to enter the primary market with its ₹8,981-crore initial public offering (IPO), which will open for subscription on 19 November and close on 23 November. The company has fixed a price band of ₹129–136 per share, valuing it at around ₹90,000 crore at the upper end of the band.

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The Odisha-based coal producer will hold its anchor investor bidding on 18 November. A unit of Coal India is expected to raise $245.5 million (around ₹2,081 crore) from investors, including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), ahead of the IPO, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter. The anchor book details are expected to be announced today.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO GMP: How much listing gain can investors expect? Mahanadi Coalfields IPO GMP, or the grey market premium (GMP), for Mahanadi Coalfields IPO stood at ₹3 today. Based on the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹136 and the current GMP, the estimated listing price works out to ₹139 per share, indicating a potential listing gain of 2.21%.

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However, the grey market trend suggests that enthusiasm has moderated. Based on trading activity over the past five sessions, the IPO's GMP has been declining, with the premium ranging between ₹3 and ₹9.25 during the period. This points to softer demand in the unofficial market.

At the estimated listing price of ₹139 per share, investors could make a gain of ₹3 per share. An investor allotted the minimum retail lot of 110 shares, requiring an investment of ₹14,960, could earn an estimated ₹330. Those allotted the maximum retail application of 1,430 shares could make around ₹4,290. For small HNI (S-HNI) investors, the estimated gains range from ₹4,620 for the minimum application of 1,540 shares to ₹21,780 for the maximum application of 7,260 shares. Big HNI (B-HNI) investors applying for the minimum 7,370 shares could potentially make around ₹22,110.

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These estimates are indicative and based on the current GMP. The actual listing price and gains may differ.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO: Issue structure and key dates The ₹8,981-crore IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS), through which promoter Coal India will divest a 10% stake by selling up to 66.18 crore equity shares. Since the issue does not include a fresh issue of shares, Mahanadi Coalfields will not receive any proceeds. The entire amount raised will go to Coal India, the selling shareholder.

The IPO will open for subscription on 19 November and close on 23 November, while the bidding for anchor investors is scheduled for 18 November. Mahanadi Coalfields shares are expected to list on the BSE and NSE on 27 November.

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SBI Capital Markets, Axis Capital, BOB Capital Markets, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and IIFL Capital Services are the book-running lead managers to the issue. KFin Technologies has been appointed as the registrar.

Coal India’s value-unlocking strategy gathers pace The Mahanadi Coalfields IPO is part of Coal India's broader strategy to unlock value from its subsidiaries through the capital markets. MCL will be the third Coal India subsidiary to tap the public markets this year.

Coal India has already taken Bharat Coking Coal Ltd public in January, followed by the IPO of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd, which opened in March. The proposed listing of MCL adds another major subsidiary to the state-owned coal producer's capital-market pipeline.

Mahanadi Coalfields: A major contributor to India's coal production Incorporated in 1992, Mahanadi Coalfields is Coal India's largest coal-producing subsidiary. The company produced 218.31 million tonnes (MT) of coal in FY26, accounting for around 22.4% of India's total non-coking coal production, according to a CRISIL report cited in the IPO documents.

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MCL contributed more than 28% of Coal India's total coal production in FY26, underlining its importance to the parent company's operations. Coal India, in turn, accounts for more than 80% of India's domestic coal output.

Mahanadi Coalfields received Mini Ratna Category I status in December 2019, further highlighting its position within the country's state-owned coal sector.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.