Why is Mahanadi so much more profitable than its peers?

Mahanadi's FY26 Ebitda margin was 47.45%, while net profit margin was 35%, and the return on net worth was a massive 54%. It has sustained strong profitability through the years, with the Ebitda margin ranging from 46-50% between FY24 and FY26, and tracking 43.63% in the first six months of FY27. It has achieved these returns with virtually no debt, carrying borrowings of just ₹3 crore as of March 2026. This operational efficiency stems from a combination of favourable geology, outsourcing, and a lean workforce.