Mahanadi Coalfields, Coal India's most profitable subsidiary, is heading to the stock market with an initial public offering (IPO) worth ₹ 8,981 crore. The issue consists entirely of an offer for sale (OFS), with no new shares being issued. It will see Coal India dilute a 10% stake at ₹129-136 per share, valuing the company at around ₹90,000 crore at the upper end. The IPO opens on 19 November and closes on 23 November.
Mahanadi Coalfields, Coal India's most profitable subsidiary, is heading to the stock market with an initial public offering (IPO) worth ₹ 8,981 crore. The issue consists entirely of an offer for sale (OFS), with no new shares being issued. It will see Coal India dilute a 10% stake at ₹129-136 per share, valuing the company at around ₹90,000 crore at the upper end. The IPO opens on 19 November and closes on 23 November.
Mahanadi’s impressive scale makes it systemically important. It produced 218 million tonnes (MT) of coal in FY26—more than a fifth of India's domestic coal production.
Yet its growth has remained sluggish over the past two years, while its heavy reliance on parent Coal India and potential regulatory liabilities warrant closer scrutiny.
Here is what investors should consider before deciding whether to subscribe to the issue.
With Coal India already listed, how should investors evaluate this IPO?
Mahanadi’s listing could unlock value for Coal India by allowing investors to value its subsidiaries independently, potentially reducing the so-called ‘holding-company discount’—where a parent firm trades below the combined value of its underlying businesses. Existing Coal India shareholders will get preferential allotment under the shareholder reservation quota.
However, previous subsidiary listings offer a reminder that the mere tag of a Coal India subsidiary does not guarantee Mahanadi’s stock will perform well. Bharat Coking Coal, listed in January 2026, is down 15% from its debut price as of 17 November. In contrast, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute, listed in March, had gained almost 20%.
To be sure, Mahanadi is Coal India’s crown jewel, and contributes disproportionately to its profitability. In FY26, it generated revenue of ₹30,550 crore and a net profit of ₹10,698 crore. This accounted for 18% of Coal India's consolidated revenue, and a huge 34% of its consolidated profit.
Why is Mahanadi so much more profitable than its peers?
Mahanadi's FY26 Ebitda margin was 47.45%, while net profit margin was 35%, and the return on net worth was a massive 54%. It has sustained strong profitability through the years, with the Ebitda margin ranging from 46-50% between FY24 and FY26, and tracking 43.63% in the first six months of FY27. It has achieved these returns with virtually no debt, carrying borrowings of just ₹3 crore as of March 2026. This operational efficiency stems from a combination of favourable geology, outsourcing, and a lean workforce.
It operates 17 mines in Odisha, of which 14 are open-cast mines, which are generally cheaper to operate than underground mines. For perspective, SECL (another of Coal India’s subsidiaries, which is also expected on the IPO block soon) operates 34 underground mines, against Mahanadi’s three. Mahanadi also has favourable stripping ratios, removing just 1.5 cubic metres of overburden for every tonne of coal extracted, compared with 2.06 at SECL and 2.58 at Coal India.
Outsourcing is significant at Mahanadi, with contractors producing 157 MT of coal in FY26 and removing 88% of the overburden. This allows it to produce 10,636 tonnes per permanent employee, against 4,958 tonnes at SECL and 3,622 tonnes at Coal India.
What about growth?
Mahanadi’s audited coal reserves stood at 9,840 MT as of April 2026—enough to support production for 45 years at FY26 levels. However, this has not translated into growth in recent years.
Operating revenue dropped from ₹31,634 crore in FY24 to ₹31,353 crore in FY25 and ₹30,550 crore in FY26. Meanwhile, net profit fell from ₹11,842 crore to ₹10,825 crore, and then to ₹10,698 crore.
With 82% of Mahanadi’s FY26 sales coming through fuel supply agreements (FSAs) at prices largely determined by Coal India's notified rates, average coal realizations have been falling. E-auction realizations, which are considerably higher than those under FSAs, have also fallen.
There are some green shoots, though. Revenue grew 9.3% year-on-year to ₹16,093 crore in H1 FY27, while net profit increased 6.7% to ₹4,881 crore. Whether this marks a sustained recovery remains to be seen.
What other risks do investors face?
The biggest structural risk is its dependence on Coal India, which not only controls pricing under the FSAs that drive Mahanadi's sales, but also retains considerable influence over dividend and capital-allocation decisions.
Moreover, with no fresh shares being issued in the IPO, Mahanadi will receive none of the proceeds, with the entire amount going to Coal India. The parent will retain 90% ownership, leaving open the possibility of further stake sales and additional supply overhang. This could weigh on the stock, much like Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC), whose shares have remained rangebound for years amid expectations of further government dilution.
Customer concentration is significant, too, with the top 10 customers contributing 55.9% of revenue in FY26, and power utilities accounting for 68.6% of coal sales. India’s long-term energy transition also poses a threat.
A more immediate concern is potential exposure to state mineral levies. Coal India's legal team has estimated Mahanadi's possible exposure to such levies at ₹31,228 crore—nearly three times its FY26 profit. This is not a confirmed demand or a recognised balance-sheet liability, but any eventual substantial payment could materially affect financials. Another ₹2,864 crore of demand notices allege production beyond environmental clearance limits, which the company is contesting.
Is the price right?
Mahanadi is valued at 8.4 times FY26 earnings at the upper band of its price range, against the peer-group average of 11.6 times. The undervaluation appears particularly stark when considered alongside its 35% net profit margin, substantial reserves, negligible debt, strong cash generation, and potentially significant dividend yields like its parent’s.
But a possible supply overhang, two consecutive years of degrowth, limited pricing autonomy, and potentially massive regulatory dues remain key factors to monitor.