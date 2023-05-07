Mid-size company Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) reported a market valuation of ₹9,676 Cr on Friday during the closing session. On May 8, 1995, Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), one of India's top natural gas distribution companies, was established. The brokerage firm Ventura Securities sees up to 75% upside potential upside for the stock which could trigger it to touch lifetime high.

“In addition to the cool-off in the Natural Gas (NG) prices (from a peak of $9.71/mmbtu (Sept 22) to the current $2.05/mmbtu), downward NG price revision by the government based on Kirit Parik committee recommendation has created a favourable environment for demand growth. We expect MGL to report an NG 4 year CAGR volume of 7% to 1,528 million SCM. Taking into consideration a benign price environment and lower forecasted EBITDA per SCM (~ INR 8 per SCM, lower range of last 5 years), we expect a 4-year CAGR Revenue/EBITDA/PAT of 20%/7%/6% to INR 7,269/1,225/706 crores over the period FY22-26," said Ventura Securities in a note.

“We value the stock at Rs. 1,719 based on the DCF methodology representing a potential upside of 74% from the CMP of Rs. 990 over the next 24 months. We believe that at the current price there is significant upside potential with reasonable margin of safety. The current dividend yield of 2.8% is an additional sweetener," said the research analysts of Ventura Securities in a note.

“GA 3 – Raigarh District - Out of the total sales volume, GA-3 currently contributes ~ 3% (0.1 mmscmd) of the total MGL sales volume. This market is estimated to have a potential to double sales from an average of 3000-4000 kgs currently to 8000 kgs per day over the next 5 years. We think that target is easily achievable as the first CGS and mother filling station are prepared for pipeline delivery, and 24 CNG daughter stations are expected to be connected to this network (CAPEX of around INR 60 crores expected to be incurred)," said Ventura Securities.

“INR 531 crore Unison Enviro Pvt Ltd (UEPL) acquisition to provide access to the high growth new & under-penetrated geographies of Ratnagiri, Chitradurga & Davanagere & Latur & Osmanabad – This transaction is expected to be consummated no later than Q3FY24 and presents new growth opportunities for MGL. MGL estimates the volume potential to reach 1.1 mmscmd over the next 7-8 years from the current 0.1 mmscmd volume. The acquired GAs cover some prolific highways like Mumbai – Goa highway (Ratnagiri), Mumbai – Bangalore highway (Davanagere), Mumbai – Hyderabad Highway (Latur) and is a good CNG potential market (90% of sales mix). Already, 43 CNG stations are established, and 47 more stations will be commissioned in the next 4-5 years," said the brokerage firm.

“As a result, we expect overall volumes to grow a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period FY22- 26 significantly higher than the period FY19-22 (1% CAGR). Of this overall volume, we expect CNG volumes to reach 1,110 mmscm (10% CAGR growth). We expect new PNG domestic connections to average 2,60,000 per annum over the forecast period to scale to 29,27,845 from the 18,60,000 connections (FY22). As a result, PNG volumes (domestic + industrial + commercial) are expected to reach 418.9 mmscm from the FY22 volume level of 323.2 mmscm," the brokerage further added.

“Over the period FY22-26E, we expect MGL’s Revenue to grow at a CAGR of 15% to INR 7,268 cr. EBITDA is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% to INR 1,225 cr while net earnings are expected to grow at 6% to INR 749 cr over the forecasted period. We expect a drop in the EBITDA & PAT margins to ~ 17% & 10.8% from FY22 levels of 25.9% & 16.8% respectively. The drop in EBITDA is a result of current elevated pricing (compared to FY22) while the net margins are expected to be lower, considering the CAPEX cost of new rollouts. ROE is expected to dip by 430 bps to 12.3% while ROIC is expected to improve by 432 bps to 39.9% respectively by FY26," Ventura Securities added.

On Friday the shares of Mahanagar Gas closed on the NSE at ₹979 apiece down by 0.50% from the previous close of ₹983.95. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,035.00 on (18-Apr-2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹665.80 on (20-Jun-2022). The stock touched its lifetime at ₹1,377.50 levels during October 2017.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.